Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn dogs in Hays

Go
Hays restaurants
Toast

Hays restaurants that serve corn dogs

Defiance Brewing Co Downtown image

 

Defiance Brewing Co Downtown

111 W. 7th Street, Hays

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Footlong Corn Dog + Fries$6.49
Served with a Drink
More about Defiance Brewing Co Downtown
Thirsty's Brew Pub & Grill image

GRILL

Thirsty's Brew Pub & Grill

2704 Vine St, Hays

Avg 4.5 (375 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Corn Dog Nuggets$5.00
More about Thirsty's Brew Pub & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Hays

Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Teriyaki Chicken

Chili

Chicken Wraps

Cookies

Map

More near Hays to explore

Wichita

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Kearney

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Dodge City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Guymon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

North Platte

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dodge City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Kearney

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Wichita

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston