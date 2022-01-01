Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried pickles in
Hays
/
Hays
/
Fried Pickles
Hays restaurants that serve fried pickles
Gella’s Diner & Lb Brewing Co
117 E 11th St, Hays
No reviews yet
Fried Pickle
$1.75
More about Gella’s Diner & Lb Brewing Co
GRILL
Thirsty's Brew Pub & Grill
2704 Vine St, Hays
Avg 4.5
(375 reviews)
Fried Pickles
$6.50
Dill pickle spears coated in a seasoned breading. A hometown favorite! Served with ranch or ask your server for a side of our signature boom boom sauce to spice it up.
More about Thirsty's Brew Pub & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Hays
Teriyaki Chicken
Corn Dogs
Tacos
Caesar Salad
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Teriyaki
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Chicken Tenders
More near Hays to explore
Wichita
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Kearney
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Salina
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Hutchinson
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Dodge City
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Guymon
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
North Platte
Avg 3.7
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dodge City
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Salina
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Hutchinson
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Kearney
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Wichita
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(517 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(220 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1355 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(342 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(847 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston