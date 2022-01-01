Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Hays

Hays restaurants
Hays restaurants that serve fried pickles

Gella’s Diner & Lb Brewing Co image

 

Gella’s Diner & Lb Brewing Co

117 E 11th St, Hays

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Pickle$1.75
More about Gella’s Diner & Lb Brewing Co
b7aa40b5-12d5-4493-8481-f263e09affc1 image

GRILL

Thirsty's Brew Pub & Grill

2704 Vine St, Hays

Avg 4.5 (375 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$6.50
Dill pickle spears coated in a seasoned breading. A hometown favorite! Served with ranch or ask your server for a side of our signature boom boom sauce to spice it up.
More about Thirsty's Brew Pub & Grill

