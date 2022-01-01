Go
Haystack Burgers - Lakewood

Come in and enjoy!

6465 E Mockingbird Ln #500

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Half/Half$4.39
Choose 2! Fries, Hay Onions, Fried Pickles, Sweet Potato Chips
Avocado Ranch Burger$11.68
Juicy perfectly seasoned 1/2 pound patty. Topped with: House-made Avocado Ranch Dressing, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Sliced Avocado & Lettuce
Kid Cheeseburger$8.85
Juicy perfectly seasoned 1/4 pound patty.
Served on a White Brioche Bun. All Kids Meals Served with Side of Fries and a Drink!
Kid Chk Tenders$8.85
3 Crispy Fried Chicken Strips. All Kids Meals Served with Side of Fries and a Drink!
Vanderslice$10.65
2 perfectly seasoned 1/4 pound patties. Topped with: Two slices of American Cheese, House made 1000 Island, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions
Farm Burger$9.67
Juicy perfectly seasoned 1/2 pound patty. Topped with:
Cheddar cheese, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions
Fresh Cut Kennebec Fries$3.79
H Salad Grilled$11.79
Perfectly Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast. Spring Mix, Shredded Cheddar, Bacon Bits, Avocado, Tomatoes, Fried Haystack Onions
Haystack Burger$11.67
Juicy perfectly seasoned 1/2 pound patty. Topped with: Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Crispy Fried Haystack Onions, House made BBQ, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles
Build Your Own Burger$8.67
Just how you like it!
Location

6465 E Mockingbird Ln #500

Dallas TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
