Haystacks

Fine Dining Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch Plus Coffee and Bar

206 Main Streeet • $$

Avg 4.7 (214 reviews)

Popular Items

Temptora Bowl$10.00
Wrangler Wrap$12.00
Hash Brown Bales$3.00
Chicken & Waffles$14.00
Pearl Sugar Belgian Waffles with Waffle Battered Chicken, Italian whipped maple butter and our side of spicy maple glaze or sweet maple syrup and a choice of side , we recommend a Hash Brown Bale
Grilled Cheese$4.00
Early Mornin' Haystack$12.00
House Made Biscuits Stacked with your choice of 3 sides, we recommend a Hash Brown Bale, Southern Sausage Gravy and 2 Eggs
Hopkins County Fixin's$15.00
Chicken Fried Steak smothered Pepper Sausage Gravy with your choice of 3 sides, we recommend a Hash Brown Bale, Bacon and Eggs!
Dos Rancheros$12.00
Dos Tortillas freshly made in house with Beans and Salsa and your choice of Eggs
JoJo BLT$13.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

206 Main Streeet

Sulphur Springs TX

Sunday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
