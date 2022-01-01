Go
Toast

Hayters Bar & Taco Lounge

Craft cocktails made fresh in the heart of downtown Arlington.

213 East Front Street

No reviews yet

Location

213 East Front Street

Arlington TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Twisted Root

No reviews yet

With high-quality made-to-order burgers, a ‘come as you are’ environment and a strange reverence for Chuck Norris, there’s no place else quite like Twisted Root Burger.

Old School Pizza Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Hurtado Barbecue

No reviews yet

Tex-Mex barbecue located in the heart of Arlington, Texas.

Restaurant506

No reviews yet

Excellent food is only the start of your experience at Restaurant506. We combine classic cooking methods with fresh ingredients to create delicious tasting food that is artfully presented. Together with our attentive team of servers, we strive to be sure that your experience at our restaurant is absolutely perfect.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston