Hayter's & Co / Tap XIV
Tap Fourteen Rooftop Beer Garden, 70 Draft Beers, 100 Colorado Spirits, Amazing Views of the Denver Skyline
1920 Blake Street
Location
1920 Blake Street
Denver CO
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
ViewHouse Ballpark
Order online & enjoy!
French 75
French 75 is a harmony of opposites: an American eatery steeped in French Cooking technique. Beautifully plated foie eaten to a playlist of alternative rock. Highbacked, tufted booths and ornate tile nestled between sleek, brushed metal counters. French 75 is named for the iconic weapon and cocktail, respectively, and designed for interaction, from the long open line, to the wine that lines the walls and fills the tables.
Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs
Come in and enjoy!
Larimer Beer Hall
Come in and enjoy!