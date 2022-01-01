Hayward restaurants you'll love
Hayward's top cuisines
Must-try Hayward restaurants
Wah Jee Wah
32681 Mission Blvd, Hayward
|Popular items
|pompano whole fish
|$26.00
whole fish fry with coconut curry, rice pickled onions
|Veg bbq Plate
|$15.00
2 veg skewars with bread chutney one side
|masala mac n cheese
|$5.00
Fire Wings Hayward
24703 Amador St, Hayward
|Popular items
|20 PACK
|$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
|40 PIECES
|$36.29
Choice of 4 Flavors
|10 PC COMBO
|$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
CURRY
Favorite Indian Restaurant
24052 Mission Blvd, Hayward
|Popular items
|Butter Chicken
|$14.95
Shredded roasted chicken in tomato and butter cooked with creamy sauce
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$14.95
Shredded roasted chicken in tomato and butter cooked with creamy sauce
|Vegetable Samosa
|$5.95
Pastry with vegetable stuffing with Potato and Green Pea
Pupuseria Las Cabanas
Mission Blvd, Hayward
|Popular items
|Empanadas
Empanada w/ Milk Or Beans
|Platanos Fritos
|$8.25
Fried Plantains. Salvadoran sour cream and beans.
|Platanos Solos
|$5.25
Fried Plantains only
Buffalo Bill's Brewery
1082 B St, Hayward
|Popular items
|Buffalo Nachos
|$17.00
Homemade tortilla chips, melted jack & aged cheddar, black beans, marinated jalapeños, sour cream, fresh salsa.
|Chicken Wings
|$15.50
Oven roasted and grilled chicken wings, cilantro, bleu cheese dressing. Choice of homemade Tasmanian Devil BBQ or homemade spicy buffalo sauce.
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.00
Sliced pepperoni, mozzarella.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rockit Char Grill
1057 B St, Hayward
|Popular items
|Bacon & Cheese
|$9.50
Bacon, Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles & Onions, Cheese of choice
|Combo Upgrade
Add a side and a medium drink
|The Hangover
|$10.75
Over Medium Cage Free Egg inside an Onion Ring, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Rockit and BBQ Sauce
Brews & Brats
1061 B Street, Hayward
Boba Nation - Hayward
1 Southland Drive, shop #114, Hayward
Rigatoni's - Hayward
20501 Hesperian Blvd, Hayward