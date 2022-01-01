Hayward restaurants you'll love

Must-try Hayward restaurants

Wahjeewah image

 

Wah Jee Wah

32681 Mission Blvd, Hayward

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
pompano whole fish$26.00
whole fish fry with coconut curry, rice pickled onions
Veg bbq Plate$15.00
2 veg skewars with bread chutney one side
masala mac n cheese$5.00
More about Wah Jee Wah
Fire Wings Hayward image

 

Fire Wings Hayward

24703 Amador St, Hayward

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
40 PIECES$36.29
Choice of 4 Flavors
10 PC COMBO$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
More about Fire Wings Hayward
Favorite Indian Restaurant image

CURRY

Favorite Indian Restaurant

24052 Mission Blvd, Hayward

Avg 4.1 (2269 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Butter Chicken$14.95
Shredded roasted chicken in tomato and butter cooked with creamy sauce
Chicken Tikka Masala$14.95
Shredded roasted chicken in tomato and butter cooked with creamy sauce
Vegetable Samosa$5.95
Pastry with vegetable stuffing with Potato and Green Pea
More about Favorite Indian Restaurant
Pupuseria Las Cabanas image

 

Pupuseria Las Cabanas

Mission Blvd, Hayward

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Empanadas
Empanada w/ Milk Or Beans
Platanos Fritos$8.25
Fried Plantains. Salvadoran sour cream and beans.
Platanos Solos$5.25
Fried Plantains only
More about Pupuseria Las Cabanas
Buffalo Bill's Brewery image

 

Buffalo Bill's Brewery

1082 B St, Hayward

Avg 3.7 (2317 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Buffalo Nachos$17.00
Homemade tortilla chips, melted jack & aged cheddar, black beans, marinated jalapeños, sour cream, fresh salsa.
Chicken Wings$15.50
Oven roasted and grilled chicken wings, cilantro, bleu cheese dressing. Choice of homemade Tasmanian Devil BBQ or homemade spicy buffalo sauce.
Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
Sliced pepperoni, mozzarella.
More about Buffalo Bill's Brewery
Rockit Char Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rockit Char Grill

1057 B St, Hayward

Avg 4.3 (1130 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon & Cheese$9.50
Bacon, Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles & Onions, Cheese of choice
Combo Upgrade
Add a side and a medium drink
The Hangover$10.75
Over Medium Cage Free Egg inside an Onion Ring, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Rockit and BBQ Sauce
More about Rockit Char Grill
Brews & Brats image

 

Brews & Brats

1061 B Street, Hayward

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Brews & Brats
Boba Nation - Hayward image

 

Boba Nation - Hayward

1 Southland Drive, shop #114, Hayward

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Boba Nation - Hayward
Restaurant banner

 

Rigatoni's - Hayward

20501 Hesperian Blvd, Hayward

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Rigatoni's - Hayward

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hayward

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tikka

