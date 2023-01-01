Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carbonara in
Hayward
/
Hayward
/
Carbonara
Hayward restaurants that serve carbonara
Casa del Toro
1034 B Street, Hayward
No reviews yet
Pollo Bravo Carbonara
$22.00
Tagliatelle pasta, pancetta, egg yolk, grilled spicy chicken, queso crema sauce
More about Casa del Toro
Acqua e Farina - 22622 Main St
22622 Main St, Hayward
No reviews yet
Linguini Carbonara
$24.50
More about Acqua e Farina - 22622 Main St
