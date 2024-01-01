Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Hayward

Hayward restaurants
Hayward restaurants that serve carne asada

Pupuseria Las Cabanas - 30030 Mission Blvd

30030 Mission Blvd, Hayward

TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada$23.00
Grilled steak and onion served with rice, beans, side salad, fried Jalapeno, and an order of handmade tortillas (2).
Carne Asada Solo$13.00
Carne Asada con Camarones$25.50
Grilled steak with shrimp (6pcs) served with rice, beans, side salad, fried jalapeno, side of guacamole, and an order of handmade tortillas (2).
More about Pupuseria Las Cabanas - 30030 Mission Blvd
Digital Kitchen - Pupuseria Las Cabanas - 1025 A Street

1025 A Street, Hayward

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada Salvadoreña$25.00
Grilled steak accompanied with casamiento (rice & bean mixture), a side of cotija cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, salvadoran chorizo, and an order of handmade tortillas (2)
More about Digital Kitchen - Pupuseria Las Cabanas - 1025 A Street

