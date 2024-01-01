Carne asada in Hayward
Pupuseria Las Cabanas - 30030 Mission Blvd
30030 Mission Blvd, Hayward
|Carne Asada
|$23.00
Grilled steak and onion served with rice, beans, side salad, fried Jalapeno, and an order of handmade tortillas (2).
|Carne Asada Solo
|$13.00
|Carne Asada con Camarones
|$25.50
Grilled steak with shrimp (6pcs) served with rice, beans, side salad, fried jalapeno, side of guacamole, and an order of handmade tortillas (2).
Digital Kitchen - Pupuseria Las Cabanas - 1025 A Street
1025 A Street, Hayward
|Carne Asada Salvadoreña
|$25.00
Grilled steak accompanied with casamiento (rice & bean mixture), a side of cotija cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, salvadoran chorizo, and an order of handmade tortillas (2)