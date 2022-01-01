Chicken sandwiches in Hayward

Hayward restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

Fire Wings Hayward

24703 Amador St, Hayward

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
More about Fire Wings Hayward
Pesto Chicken Sandwich image

 

Buffalo Bill's Brewery

1082 B St, Hayward

Avg 3.7 (2317 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Grilled chicken breast coated in fresh pesto sauce, provolone cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and spring mix. Served on a ciabatta bun with a side of french fries.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Grilled chicken breast coasted in homemade spicy buffalo sauce, topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, spring mix, tomato and onion. Served on a ciabtta bun with a side of homemade ranch. Served with french fries on the side.
More about Buffalo Bill's Brewery

