Chicken sandwiches in Hayward

Fire Wings Hayward
24703 Amador St, Hayward
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
Buffalo Bill's Brewery
1082 B St, Hayward
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Grilled chicken breast coated in fresh pesto sauce, provolone cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and spring mix. Served on a ciabatta bun with a side of french fries.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Grilled chicken breast coasted in homemade spicy buffalo sauce, topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, spring mix, tomato and onion. Served on a ciabtta bun with a side of homemade ranch. Served with french fries on the side.