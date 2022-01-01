Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Nachos in
Hayward
/
Hayward
/
Nachos
Hayward restaurants that serve nachos
Pupuseria Las Cabanas
30030 Mission Blvd, Hayward
No reviews yet
Super Nachos
$11.50
More about Pupuseria Las Cabanas
Buffalo Bill's Brewery
1082 B St, Hayward
Avg 3.7
(2317 reviews)
Buffalo Nachos
$18.00
Homemade tortilla chips, melted jack & aged cheddar, black beans, marinated jalapeños, sour cream, fresh salsa.
More about Buffalo Bill's Brewery
