Chicken sandwiches in Hayward

JB's Moose Lake Shack - 10949 N County Highway S
10949 N County Highway S, Hayward
|Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast with cheddar cheese.
Powell's on Round Lake
9971N Grand Pines Lane, Hayward
|Jala-poppin Jack Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Seasoned grilled chicken topped with bacon, crunchy jalapenos, and pepperjack cheese, served with ranch on the side. Served with seasoned kettle chips.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Breaded chicken, deep fried and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, & mayo on the side. Served with seasoned kettle chips.