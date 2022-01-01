Haywire/Ranch

Dakota's Steakhouse

No reviews yet

We believe the best steaks come from the best cut and quality. That’s why we get all of our beef fresh from renowned beef purveyors, Allen Brothers. Each cut is corn and grain fed USDA Prime steak that our chef handpicks. Each steak is aged for a minimum of 28 days for a perfectly tender, juicy bite every time.

It is our goal to give you a great meal every time you join us for lunch or dinner. We update our menu twice a year so each time you dine with us you experience fresh flavors that go with every season.

