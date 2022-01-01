Go
Toast

Hazel Marie's

An old fashioned ice cream parlor in the heart of Downtown Plainfield

ICE CREAM

24030 W. Lockport St. • $

Avg 4.7 (335 reviews)

Popular Items

X-Large$6.69
Choose all of the same flavor or three different flavors served in a cup, add a waffle cone on the side ($1.29) or additional toppings at ($.89) each.
Flight - 4 Flavors$6.89
Can't decide on which flavor? Pick 4 flavors and get a sample of each. The perfect size sweet treat!
Malt$5.89
Pick your favorite flavor shake & we'll add the malt.
Regular Sundae$4.89
Pick your favorite flavor of ice cream and sauce, topped with whipped cream & a cherry.
Goofee G's$5.89
Pick your favorite flavor(s) of ice cream, 1 Sauce, 1 Topping, whipped cream & a cherry.
Small$3.69
Your favorite flavor served in a cup, add a waffle cone on the side ($1.29) or additional toppings at ($.89) each.
Large$4.69
Choose 2 of the same flavor or two different flavors served in a cup, add a waffle cone on the side ($1.29) or additional toppings at ($.89) each.
Epic Shake$9.99
Creamy Oreo shake drizzled with Hershey’s chocolate syrup, loaded with whipped cream then topped with sprinkles, a homemade ice cream sandwich, Oreos, edible cookie dough ball and of course the big blue monster himself. Here until Sunday 9/20.
Milkshake$4.99
Creamy, dreamy & delicious!
Hazel Marie's$5.89
Old fashioned vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, salted caramel sauce, crushed pecans, whipped cream & a cherry.
See full menu

Location

24030 W. Lockport St.

Plainfield IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

HopScotch & Vine

No reviews yet

Gather with friends and family

Irish Tyme Pub

No reviews yet

Irish Whiskey, Fare & Fun

Opera House Steak & Seafood

No reviews yet

Enjoy a wonderful dinner at Plainfield's Historic Opera House

BeAttitudes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston