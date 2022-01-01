Go
Hazel's Lucky Dice Delicatessen

Come in and enjoy! Pickup inside the Beauty Shop Restaurant at 966 S Cooper

964 S Cooper St • $$

Avg 4.3 (12 reviews)

Popular Items

Reuben$14.50
Pastrami OR Corned Beef, Russian Dressing, Gruyere, Sauerkraut, Toasted Rye
Ronzo$14.00
Pastrami, Creamy Slaw, Russian Dressing, Jewish Rye
Crunchy New Pickle$0.75
PLTA$12.00
Crispy Pastrami Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Horseradish Mayo, Jewish Rye
Roast Beef on Weck$12.00
Horseradish Sauce, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Greens, Sea Salt and Caraway Bun
Fat Fries$5.00
Fat Fries with Ketchup or Russian Dressing
Coney Island's Famous Knish$5.00
Fluffy Tators in a Sweet Pastry Dough
Hazel's Mazel$14.00
NYC Style Pastrami, Deli Mustard, Jewish Rye
Bobo's Jewish Penicillin$10.00
Chicken Matzo Ball Soup - Parsnips, Carrots, Celery, and Leeks
Oy Vey Fries$8.00
Fat Fries with Pastrami, Russian Dressing, Jalapeno, Cheese, and Scallions
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

964 S Cooper St

Memphis TN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

