Beach Mountain Diner

429 Hazelwood Ave.

Kid's French Toast 'N Syrup$5.99
2 Biscuits with Sausage Gravy and 2 Eggs$9.99
Mama Helen’s Fried Chicken and Waffles$13.99
Fresh Breaded Chicken Tenderloins over Four Mini Round Waffles lightly dusted with Powdered Sugar and Served with Homemade Blueberry Butter and Syrup
Kid's Pancakes 'N Syrup$5.99
Kid's Egg Breakfast$5.99
Western Omelette$11.99
Ham, cheese, Peppers, Onions topped with diced tomatoes.
Sweet Iced Tea$2.99
French Dip$11.99
Roast beef and melted Swiss on a grilled baguette, Au jus.
Two Eggs with Bacon$9.99
Greek Omelette$11.99
Fresh spinach, diced tomato, onions and feta cheese.
Waynesville NC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
