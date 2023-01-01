Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hazlehurst restaurants you'll love

Hazlehurst restaurants
  Hazlehurst

Must-try Hazlehurst restaurants

Manna Cafe & Eatery New Location - 54 E Jarman St

54 East Jarman Street, Hazlehurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Whole Taco$7.50
Club$10.50
Manna Burger$9.00
More about Manna Cafe & Eatery New Location - 54 E Jarman St
2 Brothers Diner & Catering - 28 West Jefferson Street

28 West Jefferson Street, Hazlehurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chopped Italian Sandwich$9.00
This sandwich has gone viral on TikTok and we wanted to bring our version of it to you. Chopped lettuce, ham, salami, pepperoni and banana peppers tossed in an Italian seasoned dressing served on a sub roll. The sandwich special comes with chips and your choice of drink.
Friday Special Meal$12.50
Choose one entree and 2 sides. All plates come with a biscuit and drink.
More about 2 Brothers Diner & Catering - 28 West Jefferson Street
Dick's Wings & Grill - Blanding

11 W Coffee St, Hazlehurst

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Dick's Wings & Grill - Blanding
More near Hazlehurst to explore

Saint Simons Island

Avg 4.7 (33 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Valdosta

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Moultrie

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
