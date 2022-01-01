Go
Hazy Barbecue

BBQ • SANDWICHES

200 Hartz Ave • $$

Avg 4 (247 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries
Brisket a la carte$10.95
Hazy Brisket is slow smoked over 12 hours over California oak wood with a dry rub of salt and pepper.
All BBQ is accompanied by sauce, pickles and pickled red onions.
Rustic Cheesy Mashed Potatoes
Garlic Bread
Spicy Andouille Sausage a la carte$6.00
Our andouille sausage is freshly ground pork sausage as a custom blend of pepper and garlic for Hazy. Low to medium heat profile.
All BBQ is accompanied by sauce, pickles and pickled red onions.
Sweet & Tangy Brussels
Brisket Beans
Half Chicken a la carte$10.95
Half chickens have both white breast meat and dark thigh, wing and leg that has been smoked for 3 hours over California oak.
All BBQ is accompanied by sauce, pickles and pickled red onions.
Mac & Cheese
Pork Ribs a la carte
St. Louis cut pork ribs (12 bones to a rack) are smoked over California oak for 4 hours with a dry rub seasoning and a barbecue mop sauce.
All BBQ is accompanied by sauce, pickles and pickled red onions.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

200 Hartz Ave

Danville CA

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
