Hazy Barbecue
We are accepting online orders ready in 30 minutes or pre-orders up to 14 days in advance!
Until then, come see us at 200 Hartz Ave. opening at 11am Mon-Fri and brunch on Sat-Sun starting at 9am!
BBQ • SANDWICHES
200 Hartz Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
200 Hartz Ave
Danville CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Los Panchos Restaurant - Danville
Come in and enjoy!
Orders over $30 don't forget to add your free dip! Use promo code FREEDIP for a bean dip & FREESALSA for Salsa & Chips!
*Order must be over $30 before adding the bean dip or chips and salsa to qualify.
Danville Brewing Company
Welcome to Danville Brewing Company a new brewery and restaurant located in historic Danville, CA.
Revel Kitchen & Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
Hen House Danville
It's So Friggin Good