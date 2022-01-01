HBC - Farmington, CT
Come in and enjoy!
767 Farmington Ave
Popular Items
Location
767 Farmington Ave
Farmington CT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Naples Pizza - Farmington
Naples Pizza is a family owned business established in 1995. Located in the heart of Farmington CT, Naples has grown from a small take out store to a full service family friendly restaurant specializing in Neapolitan style pizza, calzones, panini, grinders, salads and more. All of our ingredients are the freshest available including our signature pizza dough which is made fresh daily.
Fork and Fire
A modern wine selection, rotating list of local craft beers on draft, and signature cocktails, are all served in a relaxed and cozy atmosphere.
Our kitchen is committed to uniting fresh, locally grown ingredients with detail oriented cooking techniques to provide the patron with an extraordinary dining experience.
All of our cuisine is prepared in house from scratch using a "no corners cut" method, from freshly baked breads to flavorful stocks and sauces, we believe creating great food is as much in sourcing the ingredients as it is building flavor profiles.
Farmington Pizza + Kitchen
Fresh Food, Great Service and a Welcoming Atmosophere.
Butchers & Bakers
Butchers & Bakers isn’t just our name, it’s who we are. Our team of bakers prepares fresh breads, rolls and pastries each day. Steaks, pork chops, chicken & seafood are all custom butchered in-house by our team.