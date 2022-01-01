Go
HBC - Farmington, CT

Popular Items

Alt-B$8.49
Avocado, romaine, tomato, and bacon on toasted sourdough. Add house-roasted turkey for our take on a classic club sandwich
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.29
House roasted and pulled chicken, whole wheat wrap, romaine, and parm with scratch Caesar dressing.
Egg & Cheese Sand$4.49
Connecticut Eggs with cheddar, served on a roll
Breakfast Burrito$7.49
Local eggs, avocado, cotija cheese, black beans, and cubanelle salsa on a wheat wrap
Southwest Turkey$9.29
House-roasted turkey, chipotle mayo, romaine, tomato, cheddar, and red onion on ciabatta.
E-BAT$7.49
Egg, bacon, avocado, and tomato. With melted cheddar on brioche bun.
Iced Cold Brew$2.99
12 hour cold brewed coffee. 12, 16, or 20oz
Chips$2.49
California Sandwich$9.29
Avocado, romaine, tomato, herb goat cheese, house-pickled vegetables and buttermilk dressing on grain bread.
Latte$3.99
Steamed milk and espresso. 12 or 16oz
Location

767 Farmington Ave

Farmington CT

Naples Pizza - Farmington

Naples Pizza is a family owned business established in 1995. Located in the heart of Farmington CT, Naples has grown from a small take out store to a full service family friendly restaurant specializing in Neapolitan style pizza, calzones, panini, grinders, salads and more. All of our ingredients are the freshest available including our signature pizza dough which is made fresh daily.

Fork and Fire

A modern wine selection, rotating list of local craft beers on draft, and signature cocktails, are all served in a relaxed and cozy atmosphere.
Our kitchen is committed to uniting fresh, locally grown ingredients with detail oriented cooking techniques to provide the patron with an extraordinary dining experience.
All of our cuisine is prepared in house from scratch using a "no corners cut" method, from freshly baked breads to flavorful stocks and sauces, we believe creating great food is as much in sourcing the ingredients as it is building flavor profiles.

Farmington Pizza + Kitchen

Fresh Food, Great Service and a Welcoming Atmosophere.

Butchers & Bakers

Butchers & Bakers isn’t just our name, it’s who we are. Our team of bakers prepares fresh breads, rolls and pastries each day. Steaks, pork chops, chicken & seafood are all custom butchered in-house by our team.

