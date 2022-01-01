Go
HBC - WEST HARTFORD CENTER

965 Farmington Ave

Popular Items

Egg & Cheese Sand$4.49
Connecticut Eggs with cheddar, served on a roll
Iced Cold Brew$2.99
12 hour cold brewed coffee. 12, 16, or 20oz
Cookie-Choco Chip$2.49
Chips$2.49
Latte$3.99
Steamed milk and espresso. 12 or 16oz
HBC Eggwich$6.99
Local egg, breakfast potatoes, tomato jam, and cheddar on a brioche
Breakfast Burrito$7.49
Local eggs, avocado, cotija cheese, black beans, and cubanelle salsa on a wheat wrap
Southwest Turkey$9.29
House-roasted turkey, chipotle mayo, romaine, tomato, cheddar, and red onion on ciabatta.
Alt-B$8.49
Avocado, romaine, tomato, and bacon on toasted sourdough. Add house-roasted turkey for our take on a classic club sandwich
E-BAT$7.49
Egg, bacon, avocado, and tomato. With melted cheddar on brioche bun.
Location

965 Farmington Ave

W Hartford CT

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Mecha

Mecha pronounced Mea Cha means “mom and pop” in Vietnamese. We focus on comfort foods of Asia particularly ramen and other noodle soups.

Luna Pizza

The first Luna Pizza opened on Franklin Avenue in Hartford’s Little Italy. Luna Pizza offered a distinct thin crust pizza topped with fresh mozzarella, plum tomatoes and 100% Italian olive oil, based on traditional Sicilian family recipes. The family commitment to small batch, high quality cooking has made Luna a fixture over the years, and the recent remodel and menu expansion is meant to enhance, not change, that dining experience.
“For us, owning a family restaurant business is about relationships—our relationships with our employees, our vendors, and especially with the West Hartford community. We’ve been here in the center for over twenty years, and now we’re raising our young family here too. With our renovation and menu expansion, we want Luna Pizza to be a place our friends and neighbors can continue to bring their families."

Max's Oyster Bar

Modern renditions of classic American seafood.

Zephyr's Street Pizza

Super Fun Pizza Joint

