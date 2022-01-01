Go
Herbie Butcher's Fried Chicken

From the creators of The Herbivorous Butcher!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

735 E. 48th Street • $$

Avg 4.9 (172 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Bucket (2 Sauces, 2 Sides)$30.99
6-piece chicken, 2 biscuits with maple butter tater tot base, 2 additional large sides, 2 sauces. ADD Dragon Dust to spice it up!
Contains wheat, soy
Medium Bucket (2 Sauces, 2 Sides)$22.99
4-piece chicken, 2 biscuits with maple butter, tater tot base, 2 additional sides & sauces. ADD Dragon Dust to spice it up!
Contains wheat, soy
Shake (16oz)$7.99
Made with a oat based milk
Cross contamination with peanuts
* Please pick up on time , as we will not remake
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich w/ Tots$10.99
Fried chicken sandwich dipped in buffalo sauce on a sesame seed bun with pickles & Ranch , comes with tater tots
Contains gluten, soy
Smash'd Bol$10.99
Starts with Mashed Potatoes, covered with Savory Gravy , topped with Bacon Creamed Corn, Fried Chicken and a garnish of Parsley all in a bowl!!
1 Biscuit with Maple Butter$2.99
Contains gluten, soy
Malt (16oz)$8.49
Made with a oat milk based ice cream
Contains gluten.
Cross contamination with peanuts. * Please pick up on time as we will not remake
Small Bucket (1 Sauce, 1 Side)$15.99
2-piece chicken, biscuit with maple butter, tater tot base, 1 additional side & sauce. ADD Dragon Dust to spice it up!
Contains wheat, soy
Chicken Sandwich w/ Tots$9.99
The Original Fried chicken sandwich, 4oz tasty fried chicken placed on a sesame seed bun with 4 pickles & Butcher Sauce on top and bottom, comes with tater tots.
Contains gluten, soy
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

Location

735 E. 48th Street

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
