Fry'D & Chop'D

Fry'D is serving up epic Burgers, Wings, & Fries in a casual setting. Upstairs you'll find Dubois County's only Axe Throwing arena, Chop'D. Food can be ordered upstairs or down!

Popular Items

Pepperjack Cheese Cubes w/Ranch$6.99
Chicken Tender Basket
Hand-breaded tenders with the side of your choice. Try them tossed in your favorite wing sauce!
$2 off on Tuesday. Use code TUESDAY
Boneless Wings
Hand-breaded boneless wings fried and tossed in your favorite sauce.
25% off on Wednesday. Use code WEDNESDAY
Pretzel Bites w/ Queso$7.99
tasty soft pretzel bites with queso cheese
The Baconzilla$11.49
American cheese and
crumbled bacon
*Special* Southwest Egg Rolls$7.99
The Classic$9.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion
Bone-In Wings
Juicy bone-in fried wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
25% off on Wednesday. Use code WEDNESDAY
Fish Sandwich$10.99
battered cod planks served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and tartar sauce (on the side)
Tenderloin Sand.$9.99
grilled or hand-breaded and fried and served with pickles
$$2 off Tenderloins on Thursday. Use code THURSDAY
Location

312 North Main Street

Huntingburg IN

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
