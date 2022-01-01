Hidden Cove Brewing Co
Brewery and Tasting Room
73 Mile Road
Popular Items
Location
73 Mile Road
Wells ME
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Varano's Italian Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Billy's Chowder House
Serving the largest portions of the freshest seafood in Wells!
Borealis Breads - Wells ME
Come in and enjoy!
Borealis Breads - Waldoboro ME
Thanks for shopping local! Artisan, hand shaped breads, homemade soups, salads, pizza, and to go meals! Come on in and check us out. We do curbside and to go service. 207-832-0655