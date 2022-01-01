Hidden Cove Brewing Co

Jali Jalapeno Apricot Ale

ABV - 8.5% IBU’s - 10

Hops - Centennial

Aroma - the nose explodes with jalapeno

Favor - fruit forward with hints of apricot and sweetness from agave and a warm, dry finish on the backend.

Golden ale fermented with Brettanomyces and Lactobacillus, flavored with charred jalapenos, apricots and agave nectar. Aged in tequila barrels.

