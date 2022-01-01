Go
Hidden Cove Brewing Co

Brewery and Tasting Room

73 Mile Road

Popular Items

Mix 4 Pack$13.99
Jali Jalapeno Apricot Ale
Jali Jalapeno Apricot Ale
ABV - 8.5% IBU’s - 10
Hops - Centennial
Aroma - the nose explodes with jalapeno
Favor - fruit forward with hints of apricot and sweetness from agave and a warm, dry finish on the backend.
Golden ale fermented with Brettanomyces and Lactobacillus, flavored with charred jalapenos, apricots and agave nectar. Aged in tequila barrels.
Location

73 Mile Road

Wells ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
