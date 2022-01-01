Go
Happy Creek Coffee & Tea - Purcellville

We are a specialty coffee roastery and cafe serving 100% gluten free food!

550 E. Main St

Popular Items

Honey Matcha Tea Latte
LATTE$4.25
Egg and Cheese$6.95
Organic egg, Monterey Jack cheese, and fire roasted green chiles.
**Omissions are not allowed
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese$6.95
Organic egg, Boars Head bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, and fire roasted green chiles.
**Omissions are not allowed
CAPPUCCINO$3.75
LAVENDER LATTE
VALENCIAN$5.00
Ham, Egg, and Cheese$6.95
Organic egg, Tavern ham, Monterey Jack cheese, and fire roasted green chiles.
**Omissions are not allowed
Vanilla Chai Tea Latte
AMERICANO$3.25
Purcellville VA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
