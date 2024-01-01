HCK Hot Chicken Greenville - Greenville, NC
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
920 Criswell Drive Suite 105, Greenville NC 27834
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
EL AZADOR - TAQUERIA
No Reviews
109 Greenville Boulevard Southeast Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurant
Burnin99 Greenville - 3040 South Evans Street 121
No Reviews
3040 South Evans Street 121 Greenville, NC 27834
View restaurant
Marabella Winterville - 781 W Fire Tower Rd.
No Reviews
781 West Firetower Road Winterville, NC 28590
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Greenville
Nino's Cucina Italiana - 511 Red Banks Rd.
4.8 • 867
511G Red Banks Road Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurant