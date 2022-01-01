Go
HDF Douglasville

Come in and enjoy Delicious hotdogs and chicken wings with great customer service!

6920 Douglas Blvd. Suite D

Popular Items

LA Dog$7.25
BACON WRAPPED BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH CHILI CHEESE FRIES AND GRILLED ONIONS
10 Wings$11.99
Chicago Dog$6.25
BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH TOMATOES, PICKLE SPEAR, SPORT PEPPERS, SWEET RELISH, ONIONS, MUSTARD AND CELERY SALT ON A POPPY SEED BUN
Corndog Kids Meal$5.99
Detroit Coney$5.99
BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH FACTORY CHILI, SHREDDED CHEESE AND CHOPPED ONIONS
Factory Chili$3.49
French Fries Medium$3.49
Carolina Slaw Dog$5.75
GRILLED BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH FACTORY CHILI AND FACTORY SLAW
Jamaican Jerk Chicken Dog$7.99
JAMAICAN JERK SEASONED CHICKEN HOT DOG TOPPED WITH GRILLED PINEAPPLES, CHOPPED ONIONS AND SWEET ISLAND SAUCE
Onion Rings Large$5.99
6920 Douglas Blvd. Suite D

Douglasville GA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
