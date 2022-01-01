Horace & Dickies Seafood of Glenarden
Seafood & Soul, with our unique spin! Bringing flavor to the Community through Food, Family & Fellowship.
7905 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway
Popular Items
Location
7905 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway
Glenarden MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
KitchenCray - Lanham
We're open and looking forward to serving you. Please place all orders online.
Supreme Barbeque & AunTeaBoba
Come in and enjoy!
Ardmore Carryout
Home Cooked Comfort Food since 1963!!
Pancake House - New Carrollton
Come in and enjoy!