Horace & Dickies Seafood of Glenarden

Seafood & Soul, with our unique spin! Bringing flavor to the Community through Food, Family & Fellowship.

7905 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Dickies Famous Fish Sandwich$9.99
4pcs Fried Whiting and your choice of two pieces of white or wheat Bread.
French Fries$1.99
8 Shrimp$9.49
Fried Shrimp Basket - 8pcs
#11 Combo Fish & Wing Platter$15.89
2 pieces of fried whiting and 2 fried wings Comes with your choice of two sides. Regular size sides are included, large sides are a $2.00 up charge.
#3 Catfish Platter$17.99
2 pieces of fried Catfish with your choice of two sides. Regular size sides are included, large sides are a $2.00 up charge.
Hush Puppies$1.99
#7 Shrimp Platter$15.95
8 pieces fried Comes with your choice of two sides. Regular size sides are included, large sides are a $2.00 up charge. *Bread NOT INCLUDED.*
#1 Whiting Platter$15.49
4 pieces of fried whiting with your choice of two sides. Regular size sides are included, large sides are a $2.00 up charge.
Collard Greens
Corn Bread$1.00
Slice of delicious, decadent corn bread.
Location

7905 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway

Glenarden MD

Sunday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
