Go
Toast

Head Lettuce

Come in and enjoy!

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

4150 Regents Park Row #170 • $$

Avg 4.5 (705 reviews)

Popular Items

Mex-Tex$10.99
crunch lettuce blend, shredded kale, cotija, black beans, roasted corn, fire roasted tomato, red onion, cilantro, corn tortilla strips, charred jalapeño, ranch dressing
Peri Peri Chicken Bowl$13.99
turmeric brown rice, grilled marinated chicken, peri peri sauce, avocado, purple cabbage, black beans, cilantro, pickled red onions, ranch dressing
Design Your Salad$10.99
Greek Triton Salad$10.99
power greens blend, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, crispy turmeric chickpeas, white balsamic vinaigrette
Miso Ginger Ramen Crunch$10.99
crunch lettuce blend, shredded carrots, bean sprouts, edamame, green onions, cilantro, crunchy ramen noodles, miso ginger sesame dressing
Crispy Chicken Cobb$13.99
crunch lettuce blend, spiced buttermilk fried chicken, hard boiled egg, brown sugar bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, tomato, chipotle honey mustard dressing
Green Goddess$10.99
power greens blend, avocado, edamame, quinoa, cucumber, beets, red onion, spiced pepitas, vegan green goddess dressing
Burrito Bowl$10.99
turmeric brown rice, cotija, avocado, black beans, tomato, roasted corn, red onions, cilantro, pickled fresno chiles, charred jalapeño ranch dressing
Harvest$10.99
power greens blend, crumbled blue cheese, crisp granny smith apples, sweet potatoes, carrots, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, white balsamic vinaigrette
Tijuana Caesar$10.99
crunch lettuce blend, cotija, spiced pepitas, corn tortilla chips, zesty caesar dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4150 Regents Park Row #170

La Jolla CA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rubicon Deli

No reviews yet

Sandwiches with personality to put a lil dapper in your day.

Raised By Wolves

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Spitfire Tacos

No reviews yet

Authentically Made Inauthentic Tacos

Pacific Catch

No reviews yet

SUSTAINABLE SEAFOOD.
PACIFIC FLAVORS.
WESTCOAST STYLE.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston