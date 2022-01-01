Go
Head West Sub Stop

We pride ourselves on the freshest and finest ingredients that we put together for your favorite Sub Sandwich. Dine in, Carryout, or Delivery. Try us today!!

530 East Capitol

No reviews yet

Popular Items

You Pick 2! - Sandwich & Soup$8.99
Salt$1.50
Brownie$1.99
BBQ$1.50
#1 Turkey Sub$7.99
Chef Salad
F. Turkey Bacon Ranch$8.99
turkey, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone
Malt Vinegar$1.50
Jalapeno Cheddar$1.50
G. Italian$8.99
pepperoni, ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomato, provolone, Italian dressing
See full menu

Location

530 East Capitol

Springfield IL

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
