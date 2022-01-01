Go
Head West Sub Stop

We pride ourselves on the freshest and finest ingredients that we put together for your favorite Sub Sandwich. Dine in, Carryout, or Delivery. Try us today!!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

1281 Toronto Road • $

Avg 4.6 (702 reviews)

Popular Items

G. Italian$8.99
pepperoni, ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomato, provolone, Italian dressing
Salt$1.50
#2 Roast Beef Sub$8.99
Choc Chip Cookie$1.99
Brownie$1.99
BBQ$1.50
#1 Turkey Sub$7.99
F. Turkey Bacon Ranch$8.99
turkey, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone
Malt Vinegar$1.50
You Pick 2! - Sandwich & Soup$8.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

1281 Toronto Road

Springfield IL

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

