Go
Toast

Head West Sub Stop

We pride ourselves on the freshest and finest ingredients that we put together for your favorite Sub Sandwich. Dine in, Carryout, or Delivery. Try us today!!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

1124 West Jefferson • $$

Avg 4.6 (827 reviews)

Popular Items

#1 Turkey Sub$7.99
Salt$1.50
Jalapeno Cheddar$1.50
G. Italian$8.99
pepperoni, ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomato, provolone, Italian dressing
Brownie$1.99
BBQ$1.50
You Pick 2! - Sandwich & Soup$8.99
F. Turkey Bacon Ranch$8.99
turkey, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone
#2 Roast Beef Sub$8.99
Malt Vinegar$1.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

1124 West Jefferson

Springfield IL

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ritz's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brewski's Pub

No reviews yet

We offer some of the best pizzas, grinders, gourmet grilled cheese toasties, salads and apps available anywhere! All made from the freshest ingredients prepared daily!! Best of all - everything is ready in just a few minutes!

Boone's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tacology 101

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston