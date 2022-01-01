Head West Sub Stop

Go
We pride ourselves on the freshest and finest ingredients that we put together for your favorite Sub Sandwich. Dine in, Carryout, or Delivery. Try us today!!

7032 Kingsmill Court

Popular Items

KettleBrand BBQ$1.50
#1 Turkey Sub$7.99
#2 Roast Beef Sub$8.99
#9 Turkey, Ham, & Roast Beef Sub$9.24
Brownie$1.99
You Pick 2! - Sandwich & Soup$8.99
C. Pizza$7.99
pepperoni, provolone, onions, green peppers
G. Italian$8.99
pepperoni, ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomato, provolone, Italian dressing
B. Meatball$7.99
meatballs, provolone, onions
Boulder Canyon Salt$1.50
Springfield IL

