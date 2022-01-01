Go
Toast

Head West Sub Stop

We pride ourselves on the freshest and finest ingredients that we put together for your favorite Sub Sandwich. Dine in, Carryout, or Delivery. Try us today!!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

450 State St • $

Avg 3 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

You Pick 2! - Sandwich & Soup$8.99
A. Reuben$8.99
pastrami, provolone, sauerkraut, 1,000 island
#8 Turkey & Ham Sub$7.99
B. Meatball$7.99
meatballs, provolone, onions
C. Pizza$7.99
pepperoni, provolone, onions, green peppers
#3 Ham Sub$7.99
Chef Salad
Boulder Canyon Salt$1.50
#5 Tuna Salad Sub$7.99
#1 Turkey Sub$7.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

450 State St

Rochester IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cancun Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Head West Sub Stop

No reviews yet

Central Illinois's Premier Sub Sandwich restaurant. Specializing in the freshest, highest quality ingredients that are assembled to make the best Sub you have ever encountered. The Original Sweet Subs!! When You Want A Great Sub... You Gotta HeadWest!

Boyds New Generation

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Head West Sub Stop

No reviews yet

We pride ourselves on the freshest and finest ingredients that we put together for your favorite Sub Sandwich. Dine in, Carryout, or Delivery. Try us today!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston