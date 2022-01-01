Headlands Cafe & Market
Come in and enjoy!
221 Nelson Blvd
Popular Items
Location
221 Nelson Blvd
Montrose MN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Fountain Hill Winery & Vineyard
Come in and enjoy!
Wild Marsh Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
J's Down Under
Come in and enjoy!
Bamboo Village - Buffalo
Bamboo Village offers delicious dining, takeout and delivery to Buffalo areas.
We are a cornerstone in the community and have been recognized for our outstanding Chinese cuisine, excellent service and friendly staff. Our Chinese restaurant is known for its modern interpretation of classic dishes and its insistence on only using high quality fresh ingredients.