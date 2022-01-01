Go
Toast

Headquarters Beercade

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

213 W Institute Place • $$

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)

Popular Items

Quinoa Citrus Salad$14.00
Quinoa, chicken, avocado, orange
Minestrone Soup$5.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
romaine, red onion, tomato, bleu cheese
La Croix Sparkling Orange$3.00
Build Your Own Burger$10.00
Comes with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion
Evian Bottled Water$3.00
Southwest Steak Wrap$12.00
Skirt steak, black beans, corn, pepper jack cheese, red pepper
Blueberry Salad$14.00
spring mix, walnuts (on side), bleu cheese, strawberries, blueberry vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
romaine, red onion, tomato, bleu cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Cryptocurrency
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

213 W Institute Place

Chicago IL

Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Food For Thought - Tempus

No reviews yet

.

Chalet

No reviews yet

Chalet is the feeling of ski boots finally coming off. Tying up your boats on the dock after cruising through crystal water. The first sip of that bubbly rosé, spiced cider, or local IPA after a long day in Tahoe or Aspen. The crunch of that signature sandwich you’ve been waiting to eat since your last visit. And the unforgettable night you have planned ahead.
At Chalet, we invite you to dine, drink, and party as you would in your favorite mountain town. Spring, summer, fall, or winter — we’ve got a seat for you!

BIG & little's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

LiqrBox

No reviews yet

LiqrBox is a vibrant bar and lounge owned by BDG Hospitality Group and 8 Hospitality. The three-level 7,500 square foot space has an electric ambience fueled by rhythmic lighting and custom street-art inspired design. Known for its signature “adult” juice box cocktail, LiqrBox’s light-hearted food and beverage program offers adult versions of childhood favorites, from a decadent five cheese grilled cheese to gourmet pizza rolls.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston