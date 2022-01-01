Go
Toast

Head West Sub Stop

Central Illinois's Premier Sub Sandwich restaurant. Specializing in the freshest, highest quality ingredients that are assembled to make the best Sub you have ever encountered. The Original Sweet Subs!! When You Want A Great Sub... You Gotta HeadWest!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

3325 S 6th St Rd • $

Avg 4.5 (820 reviews)

Popular Items

#8 Turkey & Ham Sub$7.99
#1 Turkey Sub$7.99
Malt Vinegar$1.50
#9 Turkey, Ham, & Roast Beef Sub$9.24
BBQ$1.50
You Pick 2! - Sandwich & Soup$8.99
Brownie$1.99
F. Turkey Bacon Ranch$8.99
turkey, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone
#3 Ham Sub$7.99
G. Italian$8.99
pepperoni, ham, Hellmann’s, lettuce, tomato, provolone, Italian dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

3325 S 6th St Rd

Southern View IL

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Head West Sub Stop

No reviews yet

We pride ourselves on the freshest and finest ingredients that we put together for your favorite Sub Sandwich. Dine in, Carryout, or Delivery. Try us today!!

Cancun Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Springfield

No reviews yet

Serving homemade comfort food with heaps of hospitality, since 1950!

Pie's the Limit

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston