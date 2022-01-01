Heady Bar-B-Que Company
Kansas city just got a whole lot closer. Come on in and get ya some !
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
573 E Elm St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
573 E Elm St
Republic MO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
CHICAGO SMERQS
Quick service bbq with beef and pork alternatives.
Pasta Express
Come in and enjoy!
The Wok on Scenic
417's Original China Wok! Serving up great Chinese food for over 20 years!
Retro Metro
Bringing Metro back old school!