Heady Bar-B-Que Company

Kansas city just got a whole lot closer. Come on in and get ya some !

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

573 E Elm St • $$

Avg 4.5 (839 reviews)

Popular Items

KIDS DINO BITES$5.50
TWO MEAT PLATTER$13.00
Your choice of Brisket, Pulled pork, Smoked Ham, Smoked Turkey, Pulled Chicken, Hot link or Ribs.
Item shown - Sliced Brisket and Pulled pork with pea salad and okra.
TEXAS BRISKET MELT$13.00
Thin sliced brisket, Grilled Onions, Provolone Cheese, American Cheese. Served on toasted Texas Toast.
SINGLE MEAT PLATTER$11.00
BRISKET NACHOS$12.00
Fresh fried tortilla chips topped with blended american and cheddar cheese, brisket then topped with our own original Heady bbq sauce.
SLICED BRISKET SANDWICH$12.00
1/3 lb Thin Sliced brisket served on a split top potato bread bun.
12 SMOKED WINGS$17.00
PULLED PORK QUESADILLA$11.00
THE PIG NASTY$13.50
One word...AMAZING!!! A third pound of smoked pulled pork with peppered bacon, american cheese, pepper jack cheese, slider sauce and sauteed onions between a soft toasty buttery pretzel bun with crispy delicious fries.
absolutelydelicious@headybbq
PULLED PORK SANDWICH$9.00
1/3 LB of our delicious pit smoked pulled pork served on a split top potato bun.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

573 E Elm St

Republic MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

