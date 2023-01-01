Heaffles - 1550 Kingston Road
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
1550 Kingston Road, Pickering CN L1V6W9
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Oldtown Bodega - 402 King Street East
No Reviews
402 King Street East Toronto, CN M5A 1L4
View restaurant