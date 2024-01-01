HEAL Wellness - Heal - Milton
Open today 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Location
136 Main Street East, Milton CN L9T 1N6
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
East Tea Can - 3115 Winston Churchill blvd, unit 1
No Reviews
3115 Winston Churchill blvd, unit 1 Mississauga, CN L5L 2W1
View restaurant
Stavros Greek Restaurant - 11 Pearl Street
No Reviews
11 Pearl Street Mississauga, CN L5M 1X1
View restaurant
Goodfellas Pizza - Streetsville - 209 Queen Street South
No Reviews
209 Queen Street South Mississauga, CN L5M 1L4
View restaurant
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 2002 - Mississauga - South, ON
No Reviews
1900 Fowler Drive Mississauga, ON L5K 0A1
View restaurant