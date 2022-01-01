Go
Healdsburg Bar & Grill

HBG is a casual American restaurant with a large outdoor patio and deck in the center of Healdsburg. Great burgers, full bar, local draft microbrews

245 Healdsburg Ave

Popular Items

Fish n' Chips$21.00
Beer Battered Local Cod, French Fries and House Made Tartar Sauce (Available Monday through Friday ONLY)
Classic Burger$12.50
HBG's famous burger with your choice of cheese. Half pound, freshly ground, Angus beef patty, cooked MEDIUM (a LITTLE RED in the center unless specified) on a garlic herb toasted Costeaux seeded bun. SERVED ON THE SIDE: tomato, lettuce leaf, thin slice red onion, Sonoma Brinery bread & butter pickles and roasted garlic aioli
Bacon Burger$14.00
Thick apple-wood smoked bacon and your choice of cheese on our classic burger. All other accompaniments are served on the side
French Fries$5.50
Generous basket of hot crispy fries and a side of house made ranch, generous enough to share
Sesame Crusted Salmon Pita$18.00
Asian Slaw, Pickled Ginger, Wasabi Aioli, Daikon Sprouts and Won-Ton Crisps
Truffle Parmesan Fries$8.00
Generous basket of hot crispy fries tossed with white truffle oil and topped with grated Parmesan cheese with a side of house made ranch. Enough to share
Mediterranian Pita$16.00
Choice of:
Thin Sliced Spiced Lamb & Beef Gyro Meat or Crisp Vegetarian Chickpea Falafel Balls
with a Mix of Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Pepperoncini & Kalamatas, Hummus & Tzatziki
Sesame Crusted Salmon Salad$18.00
Asian slaw and lettuces, pickled ginger, daikon sprouts, won-ton crisps. Wasabi aioli served on the side
Location

245 Healdsburg Ave

Healdsburg CA

Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
