Healdsburg restaurants you'll love

Asahi Sushi and Kitchen
355 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg
|Popular items
|Alaska Roll
|$12.50
Salmon & Avocado Roll
|Dragon Roll
|$16.00
Inside: Cucumber, Fried Shrimp
Top: Unagi (3pc), Avocado, Unagi Sauce
|Rainbow Roll
|$16.50
Assorted Fish (5pc) on California Roll
Flying Goat Coffee
419 Center Street, Healdsburg
|Popular items
|Macchiato
|$4.00
4oz // double espresso with steamed milk
|Aztec Mocha
|$6.00
12oz // double espresso, Valrhona chocolate, chilies, spices, vanilla, organic cane sugar, rose water and steamed milk
|Mocha
|$5.00
12oz // double espresso and Guittard bittersweet chocolate with steamed milk
Hôtel Les Mars 𓆦 Chalkboard Restaurant
29 North Street, Healdsburg
|Popular items
|Crispy Lobster Wonton
|$18.00
Sweet Thai Chili Sauce, Pea Shoots
|Ora King Salmon
|$29.00
Swiss Chard, Sunchoke Puree, Hollandaise,
Pomegranate Vinaigrette
|Farm Green Salad
|$14.00
Farm Greens, Toasted Seeds & Grains, Citronette, Pecorino, Seasonal Vegetables
FRENCH FRIES
Duke's Spirited Cocktails
111 Plaza St, Healdsurg
|Popular items
|PLAZA PLATE
|$15.00
poached eggs, hash browns, bacon, arugula, hollandaise
|Ada Lovelace
|$15.00
|Fools 4 pack
|$24.00
Healdsburg Bar & Grill
245 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$8.00
with a maple balsamic glaze and crispy bacon bits
|Classic Burger
|$12.50
HBG's famous burger with your choice of cheese. Half pound, freshly ground, Angus beef patty, cooked MEDIUM (a LITTLE RED in the center unless specified) on a garlic herb toasted Costeaux seeded bun. SERVED ON THE SIDE: tomato, lettuce leaf, thin slice red onion, Sonoma Brinery bread & butter pickles and roasted garlic aioli
|Crisp Spicy Chicken Sandwish
|$16.50
Brined Breast, Creamy Avocado, Pepper Jack, Pepperoncini and Chipotle Aioli
The Wurst Sausage Grill Healdsburg
22 Matheson St, Healdsburg
Flying Goat Coffee - Healdsburg #2
324 Center Street, Healdsburg
Mombo's Pizza
1051 vine st, healdsburg