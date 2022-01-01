Healdsburg restaurants you'll love

Healdsburg restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Healdsburg

Healdsburg's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Healdsburg restaurants

Asahi Sushi and Kitchen image

 

Asahi Sushi and Kitchen

355 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Alaska Roll$12.50
Salmon & Avocado Roll
Dragon Roll$16.00
Inside: Cucumber, Fried Shrimp
Top: Unagi (3pc), Avocado, Unagi Sauce
Rainbow Roll$16.50
Assorted Fish (5pc) on California Roll
Flying Goat Coffee image

 

Flying Goat Coffee

419 Center Street, Healdsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Macchiato$4.00
4oz // double espresso with steamed milk
Aztec Mocha$6.00
12oz // double espresso, Valrhona chocolate, chilies, spices, vanilla, organic cane sugar, rose water and steamed milk
Mocha$5.00
12oz // double espresso and Guittard bittersweet chocolate with steamed milk
Hôtel Les Mars 𓆦 Chalkboard Restaurant image

 

Hôtel Les Mars 𓆦 Chalkboard Restaurant

29 North Street, Healdsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Lobster Wonton$18.00
Sweet Thai Chili Sauce, Pea Shoots
Ora King Salmon$29.00
Swiss Chard, Sunchoke Puree, Hollandaise,
Pomegranate Vinaigrette
Farm Green Salad$14.00
Farm Greens, Toasted Seeds & Grains, Citronette, Pecorino, Seasonal Vegetables
Duke's Spirited Cocktails image

FRENCH FRIES

Duke's Spirited Cocktails

111 Plaza St, Healdsurg

Avg 4.6 (343 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PLAZA PLATE$15.00
poached eggs, hash browns, bacon, arugula, hollandaise
Ada Lovelace$15.00
Fools 4 pack$24.00
Coyote Sonoma image

 

Coyote Sonoma

44f Mill Street, Healdsburg

Avg 4.4 (95 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Banner pic

 

Healdsburg Bar & Grill

245 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$8.00
with a maple balsamic glaze and crispy bacon bits
Classic Burger$12.50
HBG's famous burger with your choice of cheese. Half pound, freshly ground, Angus beef patty, cooked MEDIUM (a LITTLE RED in the center unless specified) on a garlic herb toasted Costeaux seeded bun. SERVED ON THE SIDE: tomato, lettuce leaf, thin slice red onion, Sonoma Brinery bread & butter pickles and roasted garlic aioli
Crisp Spicy Chicken Sandwish$16.50
Brined Breast, Creamy Avocado, Pepper Jack, Pepperoncini and Chipotle Aioli
Banner pic

 

The Wurst Sausage Grill Healdsburg

22 Matheson St, Healdsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flying Goat Coffee - Healdsburg #2 image

 

Flying Goat Coffee - Healdsburg #2

324 Center Street, Healdsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Mombo's Pizza

1051 vine st, healdsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Healdsburg

Chopped Salad

