Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Healdsburg

Go
Healdsburg restaurants
Toast

Healdsburg restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Banner pic

 

Healdsburg Bar & Grill

245 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$5.50
Generous basket of hot crispy fries and a side of house made ranch, generous enough to share
Mediterranian Pita$16.00
Choice of:
Thin Sliced Spiced Lamb & Beef Gyro Meat or Crisp Vegetarian Chickpea Falafel Balls
with a Mix of Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Pepperoncini & Kalamatas, Hummus & Tzatziki
Classic Burger$12.50
HBG's famous burger with your choice of cheese. Half pound, freshly ground, Angus beef patty, cooked MEDIUM (a LITTLE RED in the center unless specified) on a garlic herb toasted Costeaux seeded bun. SERVED ON THE SIDE: tomato, lettuce leaf, thin slice red onion, Sonoma Brinery bread & butter pickles and roasted garlic aioli
More about Healdsburg Bar & Grill
Duke's Spirited Cocktails image

FRENCH FRIES

Duke's Spirited Cocktails

111 Plaza St, Healdsurg

Avg 4.6 (343 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN STRIPS$14.00
More about Duke's Spirited Cocktails

Browse other tasty dishes in Healdsburg

Sweet Potato Fries

Salmon

French Fries

Map

More near Healdsburg to explore

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Saint Helena

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Calistoga

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Sebastopol

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston