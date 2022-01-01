Chicken tenders in Healdsburg
Healdsburg Bar & Grill
245 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg
|French Fries
|$5.50
Generous basket of hot crispy fries and a side of house made ranch, generous enough to share
|Mediterranian Pita
|$16.00
Choice of:
Thin Sliced Spiced Lamb & Beef Gyro Meat or Crisp Vegetarian Chickpea Falafel Balls
with a Mix of Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Pepperoncini & Kalamatas, Hummus & Tzatziki
|Classic Burger
|$12.50
HBG's famous burger with your choice of cheese. Half pound, freshly ground, Angus beef patty, cooked MEDIUM (a LITTLE RED in the center unless specified) on a garlic herb toasted Costeaux seeded bun. SERVED ON THE SIDE: tomato, lettuce leaf, thin slice red onion, Sonoma Brinery bread & butter pickles and roasted garlic aioli