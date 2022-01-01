Salmon in Healdsburg

Go
Healdsburg restaurants
Toast

Healdsburg restaurants that serve salmon

Hôtel Les Mars 𓆦 Chalkboard Restaurant image

 

Hôtel Les Mars 𓆦 Chalkboard Restaurant

29 North Street, Healdsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ora King Salmon$29.00
Swiss Chard, Sunchoke Puree, Hollandaise,
Pomegranate Vinaigrette
More about Hôtel Les Mars 𓆦 Chalkboard Restaurant
Item pic

 

Healdsburg Bar & Grill

245 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sesame Crusted Salmon Salad$18.00
Asian slaw and lettuces, pickled ginger, daikon sprouts, won-ton crisps. Wasabi aioli served on the side
Sesame Crusted Salmon Salad$18.00
Asian slaw and lettuces, pickled ginger, daikon sprouts, won-ton crisps. Wasabi aioli served on the side
More about Healdsburg Bar & Grill
Map

More near Healdsburg to explore

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Saint Helena

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Calistoga

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Sebastopol

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston