Salmon in Healdsburg
Healdsburg restaurants that serve salmon
Hôtel Les Mars 𓆦 Chalkboard Restaurant
29 North Street, Healdsburg
|Ora King Salmon
|$29.00
Swiss Chard, Sunchoke Puree, Hollandaise,
Pomegranate Vinaigrette
Healdsburg Bar & Grill
245 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg
|Sesame Crusted Salmon Salad
|$18.00
Asian slaw and lettuces, pickled ginger, daikon sprouts, won-ton crisps. Wasabi aioli served on the side
