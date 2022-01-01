Healing Grounds Café & Juicery
Welcome to Healing Grounds Café & Juicery where we believe real food is true healing. Our mission is to promote health and enhance your relationship with food that is created by nature, in order to fuel your body, nourish your mind, and uncover the vibrancy of your life!
7510 288th Ave Suite2
Popular Items
Location
7510 288th Ave Suite2
Salem WI
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Antioch Pizza Shop
Serving the Midwest Since 1977
LIMITED MENU ONLINE.
CONTACT YOUR STORE LOCATION FOR CATERING ORDERS.
The 75th Street Inn
Casual dining for the whole family
Fire Pitt Restaurant
We take pride in the rich, honored tradition of a true Wisconsin Fish Boil. The Fire Pitt is a family owned restaurant and it shows – our outstanding customer service is our top priority. Known for our fun atmosphere, world-class food and drinks, we’re carving out our niche as the best food service on the WI-IL border. Stop in with the whole family and experience something unique this week… and remember to tell your friends!
Wilmot Riverside
Come in and enjoy!