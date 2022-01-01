Health Kitchen
Welcome to Health Kitchen, your one stop shop for foods that make you feel good.
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SANDWICHES • POKE
10-17A 154th St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
10-17A 154th St
Whitestone NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Giovanna's Kitchen, Inc
A full service catering kitchen led by head chef Giovanna LaPuma and her old world Sicilian recipes!
Tutto Calcio Espresso Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Sangarita's Tapas & Wine
Come in and enjoy!
1007-mewflushing
Come in and enjoy!