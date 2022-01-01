Go
Health Kitchen

Welcome to Health Kitchen, your one stop shop for foods that make you feel good.

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SANDWICHES • POKE

10-17A 154th St • $$

Avg 4.7 (880 reviews)

Popular Items

Create Your Own Acai Bowl$8.50
Fiesta Bowl$14.00
Mesclun, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, chicken, tortilla chips, lime squeeze and a lime cilantro jalapeno dressing
Chicken Pesto Bowl$14.50
Spinach, rice, tomatoes, chicken, spicy broccoli, shaved parmesan, za'atar breadcrumbs, pesto vinaigrette.
Create Your Own Hot Salad$11.99
Thai Chicken Cashew$14.50
Arugula, romaine lettuce, corn, cucumbers, cabbage, cilantro, chicken, spicy sunflower seeds, lime squeeze and a spicy cashew dressing
Create Your Own Poke$11.50
Spicy Poke$14.50
Ahi tuna with spicy mayo, crispy onions, cucumber, carrots, edamame and sesame seeds over rice.
Berry Bowl$11.50
Blueberries, strawberries, almond butter, shaved almonds, granola
Peanut Butter Banana Protein Oatmeal$5.99
Create Your Own Cold Salad$10.50

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

10-17A 154th St

Whitestone NY

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

