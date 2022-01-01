Go
Toast

Bee Healthy Cafe

Fresh, Fast, Good!

12201 S. Western Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

California$9.99
grilled chicken, provolone,
tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon
Terlingua$8.99
smoked turkey, pepper jack,
tomatoes, romaine,
chipotle mayo
Spicy Black Bean Burger$9.99
black bean patty, pepper jack,
spinach, tomatoes, onions,
chipotle mayo
Wild Alaskan Salmon$10.99
wild salmon filet, parmesan,
onions, tomatoes, spinach,
chipotle vinaigrette
Pecan Chicken$10.99
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese,
tomatoes, chopped pecans,
romaine, raspberry vinaigrette
Tuna Nut$8.99
tuna salad with apples & pecans,
provolone, tomatoes, romaine,
sunflower seeds, vinaigrette
Elvis$4.99
peanut butter, banana, milk,
chocolate whey protein, honey
Spicy Club$9.99
black forest ham,
mesquite smoked turkey, bacon,
pepper jack, tomatoes, onions,
spinach, chipotle mayo
Baja$9.99
ham, turkey, bacon, pepper jack,
tomatoes, black olives, romaine,
ranch
Quesadilla$9.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack,
onions, bell peppers, tomatoes,
chipotle mayo
See full menu

Location

12201 S. Western Ave

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nhinjo South Western

No reviews yet

Raising three young boys of our own, we understand the demands on your time and the importance of having a well balanced, nutritious meal.
We promise to always serve the highest quality proteins, vegetables, and whole grains when possible. Our staff will prepare your meal fresh when you order.
Nhinja Sushi & Wok strives to be fast, fun, and fresh just like our sons-Mikey, Kobe, and JoJo.
From our family to yours,
Kang and Mary Nhin

City Jerk Grill

No reviews yet

Modern Grill Jamaican & Southern Cuisine
Come in and enjoy our Caribbean & Southern Comfort Foods!

Dolci Paradiso

No reviews yet

We are a boutique dessert shop that serves gelato, sorbet, French & Italian pastries, cakes, and cupcakes all made in-house. We look for to you enjoying our creations!

Hideaway Pizza

No reviews yet

Seriously Great Pizza Since 1957.
26 Specialty Pies - Pastas - Sandwiches - Salads and don't forget Craft Beer!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston