Healthy and Delicious
We are a healthy quick serve restaurant with a wide assortment of homemade food. Choose from our chicken burgers, veggie burgers, gluten free entrees, whole wheat wraps & paninis, salads, smoothies and juices. We use mostly organic ingredients. We offer dine in, delivery, take out and pick up.
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
1861 Hooper Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1861 Hooper Ave
Toms River NJ
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
