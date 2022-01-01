Healthy and Delicious

We are a healthy quick serve restaurant with a wide assortment of homemade food. Choose from our chicken burgers, veggie burgers, gluten free entrees, whole wheat wraps & paninis, salads, smoothies and juices. We use mostly organic ingredients. We offer dine in, delivery, take out and pick up.



WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1861 Hooper Ave • $