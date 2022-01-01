Go
Healthy and Delicious

We are a healthy quick serve restaurant with a wide assortment of homemade food. Choose from our chicken burgers, veggie burgers, gluten free entrees, whole wheat wraps & paninis, salads, smoothies and juices. We use mostly organic ingredients. We offer dine in, delivery, take out and pick up.

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1861 Hooper Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (1884 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Chkn Salad$13.00
Organic chopped romaine, diced grilled chicken, our low fat buffalo sauce, tomato, celery, crumbled blue cheese, and low fat ranch on top
Cal -549 Carbs - 21g Fat 35g Protein 37g
Chipotle Wrap Deluxe$13.00
Grilled chicken, black beans guacamole, diced red onions, monterey jack cheese, organic sliced romaine, tomatoes, and homemade low fat chipotle sauce on a 100% whole wheat wrap
Side - Sweet Fries$4.00
Made with our house seasoning and fresh baked
Chipotle Chk Entrée$15.00
Brown rice, diced grilled chicken, chipotle sauce, diced red onions, monterey jack cheese, low fat ranch, cilantro, organic crushed chips, black beans, sliced avocado, and limes.
Buffalo Chk Entrée$13.00
Brown rice, grilled chicken, diced tomatoes & celery, and low fat ranch
Italian Panini$13.00
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, fresh basil, and balsamic vinegar on a whole wheat ciabatta.
Protein - 37.3 grams
Fat - 18.1 grams
Carbs - 36 grams
Kids Chk Quesadila$10.00
Tuna Melt$13.00
Wild caught solid white albacore tuna, mixed with craisins, almonds, and vegan mayo. It is topped with organic romaine, tomatoes, and monterey jack cheese on a whole wheat ciabatta.
Carbs - 54g
Fat - 38g
Protein - 59g
Chk Avo Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken, avocado mash, monterey jack cheese, organic sliced romaine, diced tomatoes, and low fat ranch.
Carbs - 62g
Fat - 29g
Protein - 40g
Chipotle Panini$13.00
Grilled chicken, melted provolone, turkey bacon, caramelized onions, and low fat chipotle sauce on a whole wheat ciabatta.
Carbs - 38g
Fat - 18g
Protein - 44g
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1861 Hooper Ave

Toms River NJ

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

