Healthy Blends and Eats

Live Healthy. Eat Healthy. Be Healthy at Healthy Blends and Eats. We serve smoothies, gyros, salads, acai bowls and beverages. Come and enjoy some of this delicious healthy foods.

625 Cooke St.

Popular Items

Traditional Açai Bowl$11.99
Honey, Granola, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberries, Coconut
Classic Gyros$12.99
Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Shredded Parmesan, Mozzarella & Pesto
Southwest Salad$10.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Black Beans, Corn, Grape Tomatoes, Avocado, and Tortilla Strips. Served w/ creamy chipotle dressing.
5 Meal Plan$69.99
***Customize Your Own Meals *** All bulk meal prep orders must be placed by 6 pm Thursday. Pickup of meals will be available on the following Monday at the Anytime Fitness Kakaako or Anytime Fitness Aiea.
Mango Smoothie$9.99
Kale, Cilantro, Mint, Celery, Mango, Orange, Ginger, and Apple Juice
Green Smoothie$9.99
Spinach, Kale, Grapes, Oranges, Honey, and Apple Juice
Chicken Gyros$12.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Kale, Apple Slaw, Smoke Cheese Blend & Honey Dijon
10 Meal Plan$139.99
***Customize Your Own Meals *** All bulk meal prep orders must be placed by 6 pm Thursday. Pickup of meals will be available on the following Monday at the Anytime Fitness Kakaako or Anytime Fitness Aiea.
Chocolate Peanut Butter$9.99
Banana, Blueberries, Strawberry, Almond Milk
Location

Honolulu HI

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
