Healthy Boy

WRAPS • ACAI BOWL • HAMBURGERS

351 old country rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (935 reviews)

Popular Items

Lean Mean Bowl
Grilled chicken, sautéed kale, and spinach served over quinoa paired with agave citrus sauce
Muscle Bowl
Grilled chicken, black beans and roasted sweet potatoes, over brown rice paired with a creamy cashew sauce
Keto Bowl
Grilled flank steak, crispy bacon, goat cheese, sauteed broccoli, brussels sprouts, and avocado paired with spicy verde sauce.
Coco Chick
Grilled lemon garlic chicken, sautéed kale served over coconut rice with agave citrus sauce.
Quesadilla$12.75
Plain Tortilla With Cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, and peppers. Melted together and Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream on the side.
your choice of protein added.
Sweet Potato Fries$6.75
Mexicano
Grilled chicken, roasted corn, lettuce , pico de gallo, black beans, brown rice topped with guacamole, cilantro and chipotle sauce
Thai Chicken$14.25
Grilled chicken, slaw salad, cilantro, coconut rice in a wrap/pita pocket of your choice paired with a creamy cashew sauce.
Complimentary side salad paired with a tomato citrus sauce
Tropical Salmon
Grilled salmon served over brown rice and sautéed broccoli topped tropical salsa (mango, pineapple, onions, green peppers, and cilantro) with agave citrus sauce.
Steak Fajita Saltado
Sauteed flank steak, green peppers, onions, and sweet potatoes served over brown rice with a side of spicy verde sauce
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

351 old country rd

Carle place NY

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
