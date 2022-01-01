Go
Toast

Healthy & Fresco

Come on in and enjoy!

21539 VILLAGE LAKES SHOPPING CENTER DRIVE

Popular Items

ALL-STAR BOWL$12.49
2 bases, 1 protein, 2 veggies, 3 toppings and 1 dressing.
#4- CHICKEN TERIYAKI - YELLOW RICE - MUSHROOMS - BACON (550 CAL)$7.99
MANGO SMOOTHIE
Made with fruit base.
#1- GRILLED CHICKEN - SWEET POTATOES - ZUCCHINI - BROCCOLI (335 CAL)$7.99
QUESADILLA$9.49
1 tortilla, 1 protein, 2 toppings and 1 dressing. Served with cheddar cheese. Made with your choice of tortilla.
BLUEBERRY BANANA BREAD$3.50
Ingredients: blueberry, banana, Greek yogurt, flour, veg oil, brown sugar, vanilla, baking soda, and baking powder.
GREEN IN REGULATION SALAD$11.99
2 green bases, 1 protein, 1 veggie, 3 toppings and 1 dressing.
#7- PULLED PORK - YELLOW RICE - BEANS - BROCCOLI (665 CAL)$7.99
COLLEGE BOWL$11.49
1 base, 1 protein, 2 veggie, 2 toppings and 1 dressing.
SLAM DUNK WRAP$10.49
1 tortilla, 1 base, 1 protein, 1 veggie, 3 toppings and 1 dressing. Made with your choice of tortilla. Includes a side of pita chips.
Land O' Lakes FL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
